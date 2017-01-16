Man shot, killed in Lafayette, Ind.

Light fog
LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Lafayette, Indiana.
Police in Lafayette say they were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Center Street around 6 a.m. for a shooting.
Officers found a man inside an apartment with a gunshot injury. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
It's being investigated as a possible homicide.
Anybody with any information is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200.