Man shot, killed in apartment complex parking lot on Indianapolis' far east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Indianapolis' far east side.

Police were called to the 3000 block of Bavarian East Drive around 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they found a male victim lying in the parking lot who had been shot at least one time. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.