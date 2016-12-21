Man stabbed to death in Bloomington, suspect in custody

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- A suspect was arrested Tuesday following the stabbing death of a man in Bloomington.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Odell Drive shortly before 2 p.m. and found a 46-year-old man who had been stabbed in the chest. He later died at the hospital. The Monroe County Coroner identified the victim as Michael Rainey, 46.

Witnesses told police that the suspect stabbed the victim over a domestic disturbance.

Kenneth Hawkins, 50, was located by police and arrested.

Authorities say Hawkins is in the Monroe County Jail on preliminary charges of homicide, intimidation with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

The case is still under investigation.