Man, woman found overdosed in parking lot outside empty Radio Shack

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paramedics revived a man and woman who overdosed on heroin early Friday morning in the parking lot of a former Radio Shack.

The pair, identified only as a 33-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, was found just after midnight inside a 2003 Chrysler 300 in a strip mall parking lot on the 5400 block of West 38th Street.

Medics arrived on scene to find them suffering from an apparent opioid overdose. They administered naloxone and transported the man and woman to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

Narcotics and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle, which was impounded as evidence for later prosecution.

