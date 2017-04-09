Man wounded during shooting in West Lafayette

Victoria T. Davis
11:06 AM, Apr 9, 2017
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in West Lafayette early Sunday morning.

Officers with the West Lafayette Police Department found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 200 block of Wiggins Street around 3 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated.

Detectives did not release any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information on this case, contact West Lafayette Police at 1 (800) -78CRIME.

