Man wounded during shooting in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting occurred in West Lafayette early Sunday morning.

Officers with the West Lafayette Police Department found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso in the 200 block of Wiggins Street around 3 a.m.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated.

Detectives did not release any information on a possible suspect.

If you have any information on this case, contact West Lafayette Police at 1 (800) -78CRIME.