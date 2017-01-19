Marco's Pizza delivery driver forced to ground, robbed at gunpoint

INDIANAPOLIS -- A Marco's Pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night on the west side.

The driver was making a delivery on the 200 block of North Mickley Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday when two men armed with pistols forced her to the ground.

The men then went through her pockets before fleeing the scene.

The 22-year-old driver wasn't injured during the robbery.

No detailed description of the suspects was immediately available.

The robbery comes less than a week after a Domino's Pizza delivery driver was robbed and carjacked at knifepoint on the north side.

That driver, Christina Gaines, told RTV6 the men "bum rushed" her and pushed her back into her car.

Gaines said two men in their early to mid-20s shoved her into the back seat, held her at knifepoint and demanded all of her money.

Gaines came away from the robbery with bruises all over her body, but otherwise no serious injuries.

Domino's Pizza has offered a $4,000 reward for anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest or conviction in that case.

If you have any information about either incident, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.