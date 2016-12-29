Marion Police looking for man who passed several counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses

MARION, Ind. -- The Marion Police Department is looking for a man who they say has been passing counterfeit $100 bills at several local businesses.

Police say 10 businesses on Western Avenue received counterfeit money between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The suspect reportedly makes a small purchase and pays with the counterfeit money. He takes his change and quickly leaves, sometimes not even taking the item he purchased.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20's. He is around 5'7" tall with a thin build, shaved head and gold colored teeth. He has tattoos under his left eye and possibly on his neck. He may be driving a dark=colored 4-door vehicle like the one pictured above.

Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417.

To date, the following establishments have received counterfeit $100.00 bills: