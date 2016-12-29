Marion Police looking for man who passed several counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses

MARION, Ind. -- The Marion Police Department is looking for a man who they say has been passing counterfeit $100 bills at several local businesses. 

Police say 10 businesses on Western Avenue received counterfeit money between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

The suspect reportedly makes a small purchase and pays with the counterfeit money. He takes his change and quickly leaves, sometimes not even taking the item he purchased.  

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20's. He is around 5'7" tall with a thin build, shaved head and gold colored teeth. He has tattoos under his left eye and possibly on his neck. He may be driving a dark=colored 4-door vehicle like the one pictured above. 

Anyone that can help identify the suspect is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 765-668-4417.

To date, the following establishments have received counterfeit $100.00 bills:

  1. Dunham             Date: 12/26/2016        Time: 8:07 pm
  2. Starbucks           Date: 12/26/2016        Time: 8:46 pm
  3. Steak N Shake   Date: 12/26/2016        Time: 10:20 pm
  4. Arby’s South       Date: 12/26/2016        Time: 11:20 pm
  5. Bob Evans          Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 9:06 am
  6. Dairy Queen        Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 9:15 am
  7. Burger King         Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 10:05 am
  8. Pizza Hunt So.    Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 10:08 am
  9. Papa Murphy’s     Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 10:39 am
  10. KFC                    Date: 12/27/2016        Time: 10:41 am 

