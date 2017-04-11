Martinsville man accused of forcing 8-year-old girl to perform sex acts on him

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A 19-year-old Martinsville man forced an 8-year-old girl to perform sex acts on him, according to criminal charges filed last week in Johnson County.

Tyler Wade Buskirk, 19, is accused of child molesting, a level 3 felony, in connection with alleged incidents from June 2016 in Franklin, Indiana.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the 8-year-old girl told police Buskirk had made her perform various sex acts on him on multiple occasions.

Buskirk denied the accusations, according to the affidavit.

DNA swabs taken from the alleged victim found no DNA evidence connected to Buskirk.

Prosecutors filed formal charges of child molesting against Buskirk on April 4 in Johnson County.