MARION COUNTY, Ind. -- Marion County warrant teams are actively searching for a woman who officials say escaped custody from the inmate processing center in downtown Indianapolis Sunday night.

Shelia Martin, 26, was arrested on December 31 for possession of cocaine and theft.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says there is also an arrest warrant for Martin out of Hendricks County for theft.

There are no details at this time about how Martin was able to escape.