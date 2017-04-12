Teen accused of trying to shoot a Monroe Co. deputy charged as an adult

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. -- A Monroe County teen accused of trying to shoot a deputy will be charged as an adult.

David A. Swails, 17, ran from police after he was stopped while riding a moped without lights.

After he had been apprehended, Swails admitted to police that he had pointed a gun at the deputy's chest while he was running and pulled the trigger. He said the gun did not fire because the magazine had fallen out.

Swails was wearing body armor and had a knife and ammunition on him when he was taken into custody, according to the Monroe County Sheriff. No injuries were reported.

Swails is charged with attempted murder, possession of an altered handgun, unlawful use of body armor and two counts of resisting arrest.

He is being held in the Monroe County Correction Center on a $1 million bond.

