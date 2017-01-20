Monument Circle Qdoba robbed at gunpoint

Cloudy
HI: 62°
LO: 51°
HI: 60°
LO: 48°
HI: 47°
LO: 41°
INDIANAPOLIS -- An armed man in a mask robbed the Qdoba restaurant at Monument Circle Thursday night.
The robbery happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the restaurant located at 9 N. Meridian Street, just south of the circle.
According to the police report, a male standing approximately 5'2" – 5'6" tall entered the business wearing a white mask and demanded money at gunpoint.
The suspect was wearing black and grey shoes, a black hoodie and black jeans.
At least three people were inside the restaurant at the time of the robbery. None of them was hurt during the incident.
The suspect then fled the scene and was not located by police.
If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.