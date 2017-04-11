Muncie fathers discuss ways to stop youth violence

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie, Indiana group called "Fathers Against Violence" is trying to make sure guns stay out of the hands of children.

"We've got a problem anytime we have handguns come into our city parks," said Carl Malone, an activist with the group.

He helps run the Unity Center, a place that offers after-school activities for children. Malone said eight or nine children recently told him they carry guns.

"Now that we know that the guns are here and they're in our homes, we have to educate," he said.

Some of the men in the group say part of the issue is lack of strong male leadership in single-parent homes, where mothers are struggling just to pay bills.

The group is teaching kids the consequences and finality that comes with carrying an illegal weapon and showing parents where they can turn if they discover that their child has a handgun.

"It's going to save a life it's going to save your life and in the whole it's going to save our village," Malone said.

The group is also engaging with the community, telling those single parents to check backpacks and make sure the children know they care.