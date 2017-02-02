Muncie police investigating possible drug dealing find child porn on suspect's phone

MUNCIE, Ind. -- Muncie police investigators looking into reports of a youth center employee dealing drugs found something more disturbing on his phone: a video of him engaging in a sexual act with a young child.

The Muncie Police Department learned Wednesday of an ongoing investigation at the Youth Opportunity Center (YOC) by the Department of Child Services in reference to YOC employees allegedly trafficking drugs and tobacco products with juvenile residents.

As part of the investigation, 27-year-old YOC employee Nicholas P. Allred was brought in for questioning.

During his interview, Allred gave police permission to look through his cellphone.

While looking through that device, investigators reportedly found a video of Allred engaging in a sex act with a 2-year-old female.

Upon questioning, Allred reportedly admitted to having made the video. He also admitted to a second incident that occurred prior to Thanksgiving 2016. Allred told police he had filmed that sex act as well, but had deleted the video.

As a result of the investigation, Allred was taken into custody on multiple felony charges of child molestation, child solicitation, vicarious sexual gratification and child exploitation. He also faces charges of trafficking with an inmate and dealing controlled substances stemming from the initial investigation.

Allred was booked into the Delaware County Jail on a $140,000 bond.