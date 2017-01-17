Muncie woman charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection to December pipe bombs

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie woman was arrested Tuesday on charges of conspiracy to commit murder in connection with two pipe bombs left outside another woman's home in December.

Delaware County Jail officials said Tamara Olis, 49, was taken into custody on preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit perjury.

Her arrest comes weeks after her boyfriend, Lionel Mackey, 38, was arrested for allegedly placing two live pipe bombs outside of his ex-girlfriend's home in Muncie.

The woman told police that she had recently broken up with Lionel Mackey, 38, and he had threatened to blow her and her school bus up.

Police searched Mackey's home and found several items that are consistent with the manufacturing of explosive device.

Mackey faces charges of placing an explosive device, manufacturing a destructive device, attempted aggravated battery, intimidation with a deadly weapon and invasion of privacy.