Muncie woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie woman who was struck by a hit and run driver last week died Tuesday morning.

63-year-old Janis Singer was an assistant manager at the La Hacienda restaurant.

"Good person to bend your year, get some advice from as well. We liked to get the local gossip of what was going on with who and with that," said Mary Smith, customer and friend of Singer's.

Singer was crossing Madison Street just before Christmas when she was hit by a car. Employees at the restaurant where Singer worked think they saw the vehicle that struck her.

"It is a silver Malibu hatchback and it should really have some damage on the front end as hard they hit her," said Karoll Allred, Singer's co-worker.

La Hacienda will close on Sunday to hold a memorial for Singer from 2 to 6 p.m.

Singer was originally from outside of Shelbyville but she'd been in Muncie for decades, so her friends there say they feel it is important to hold a memorial for her.