Obama commutes sentences of 5 Indiana inmates

INDIANAPOLIS -- As one of his final acts as President of the United States, Barack Obama granted commutation of sentence to 209 inmates and gave 64 pardons on Tuesday.

Five of those commutations were for inmates from Indiana.

During his presidency, Obama has shortened prison sentences for more inmates than all of his 11 predecessors combined, with over 1,000 commutations issued.

Most of the sentence reductions were for non-violent drug offenders, including the five Hoosiers that had their sentences shortened on Tuesday. Four of those five were serving life sentences.

Below are their names and the details of their sentences: