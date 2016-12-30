One dead after shooting, accident on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person died after a shooting on the city's east side, and Indianapolis police are classifying the case as a homicide.

Police were called to the area of Little John Drive for a reported accident. When they arrived on the scene they found that the driver had been shot in the chest. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

Police do not have any suspects at this time.

This death bring Indianapolis to 149 criminal homicides with 88 of then being unsolved, according to IMPD.

MAP | 2016 Homicides

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at (317) 327-3811