INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were wounded in a shooting on Indianapolis' west side Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Timbersedge Drive.

Neither person has been identified and there's no word yet on the condition of the second victim.

Police have not released details about a suspect or a motive at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

In an earlier version of this story based upon police information, RTV6 reported that one person had been killed. An IMPD spokesperson says they were initially notified that the victim was dead but EMS personnel found a weak pulse.