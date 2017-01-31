14-year-old shot, killed in Popeyes' parking lot on Indianapolis' west side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 14-year-old is dead after being shot in the back parking lot of Popeyes on Indianapolis' west side Monday evening.

Police were called to the scene on the 3200 block of West 16th Street just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told police that a car pulled up in the back parking lot of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and shot the teen. He was taken to Eskenazi hospital where he later died. His identity has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.