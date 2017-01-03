Near Eastside sees Indy's first homicide of 2017

Jordan Fischer
3:58 PM, Jan 3, 2017
1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was fatally shot Tuesday on the Near Eastside – marking the first homicide of 2017 in the deadliest neighborhood of 2016.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. near the intersection of 11th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Emergency responders arrived to find a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying on the front porch of a home.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Click the image below to see 2016's homicides mapped out by neighborhood:

The shooting comes fresh off the heels of a record-setting year of homicides in 2016. Last year, 149 people were killed in the city of Indianapolis – breaking the record set in 2015 of 144.

 

No other information was immediately available about the shooting.

