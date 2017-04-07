Man dead following shooting on Indianapolis' southeast side

Victoria T. Davis
8:38 AM, Apr 7, 2017
10:20 AM, Apr 7, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' southeast Friday morning.

Indianapolis police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Lake Park Boulevard at Stone Lake Lodge Apartments around 7:30 a.m.

Police are still investigating the incident and did not release the name of the victim.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top