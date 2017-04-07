Partly Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- One man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' southeast Friday morning.
Indianapolis police said the shooting happened in the 4200 block of Lake Park Boulevard at Stone Lake Lodge Apartments around 7:30 a.m.
Police are still investigating the incident and did not release the name of the victim.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.
