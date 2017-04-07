One person shot, two injured after home break-in on Indy's west side

INDIANAPOLIS – One man was shot and two people were injured after a home was broken into on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

Indianapolis police said the suspect was shot after he broke into an apartment in the 3600 block of Mill Run Circle in the Center Point Apartment Home complex around 4 a.m.

The man and woman that lived there sustained head injuries from a blunt object. Investigators said one of the victims called 911 and they both were taken to Eskenazi Hospital once officers arrived. Both victims were listed as stable.

Police said the suspect was sent to Eskenazi in critical condition.

UPDATE: Police now confirm suspect shot in home invasion. Two victims with head injuries. Happened at apt in Mill Run Circle just after 4a. pic.twitter.com/KkuzIUGZgU — Emily A. Pace (@emilyapace) April 7, 2017

Officers also said they may be looking for a second suspect.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.