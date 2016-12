INDIANAPOLIS -- One person has died after being shot in a motel on the city's west side Friday evening.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 on Rockville Road around 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found one person had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.