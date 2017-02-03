One year later, the murder of 16-year-old Jaylan Murray remains unsolved

INDIANAPOLIS -- A year after he was found shot to death inside a car on the northeast side, the murder of 16-year-old Arlington High School junior remains an open case.

Jaylan Murray played football at Arlington, where he had a 3.2 GPA and was part of the school's Upward Bound afterschool program.

His son Tyrese was just 5-months-old when Murray was found fatally shot inside a car on February 3, 2016, in the 4400 block of Park Forest Court.

Indianapolis police said they suspected robbery was the motive for the shooting.

Now a year later, police say they can't release any new information in the case.

“The Jaylan Murray murder case is still under active investigation," IMPD said in a written statement. "Due to this being an active investigation and to make every attempt to protect the integrity of the case, there is no further comment.”

Four other people were shot in Indianapolis the same day as Murray – including another teenager. Eighteen-year-old Jerrold Parker died at the hospital after being shot on the 5200 block of Winterberry Drive.

Police eventually arrested 19-year-old Devin Leggett in connection to Parker's death. They said they believed an argument on Twitter led to the fatal shooting.

Murray's mother and older brother now live in Dallas, Texas. RTV6 reached out to them for comment on the anniversary of Murray's death, but did not receive a response.

The anniversary comes just days after 14-year-old Anthony Hughes Jr. was shot and killed outside of a west side Popeye's restaurant in an apparent robbery.

Above: 14-year-old Anthony Hughes Jr.

As of Friday afternoon, Hughes' death had also not resulted in an arrest, and no suspect information had been released.

Hughes' mother, Shaherah Melissa Smith, begged for an end to the violence following her son's death.

"Whatever the situation was, it's not worth nobody losing their life," Smith said. "When I was growing up, we would fight and live another day. Now, they just want to shoot, shoot, shoot. For what? Why?"

Murray was one of the youngest victims of homicide last year. In all, 22 people between the ages of 13-19 were killed in Indianapolis in 2016.

If you have any information about the murders of Jaylan Murray, Anthony Hughes Jr. or any other victim of a homicide, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your call may be made anonymously.