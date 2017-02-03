One year later, the murder of 16-year-old Jaylan Murray remains unsolved

Indianapolis police said they suspected robbery was the motive for the shooting.
Now a year later, police say they can't release any new information in the case.
“The Jaylan Murray murder case is still under active investigation," IMPD said in a written statement. "Due to this being an active investigation and to make every attempt to protect the integrity of the case, there is no further comment.”
Four other people were shot in Indianapolis the same day as Murray – including another teenager. Eighteen-year-old Jerrold Parker died at the hospital after being shot on the 5200 block of Winterberry Drive.
As of Friday afternoon, Hughes' death had also not resulted in an arrest, and no suspect information had been released.
Hughes' mother, Shaherah Melissa Smith, begged for an end to the violence following her son's death.
"Whatever the situation was, it's not worth nobody losing their life," Smith said. "When I was growing up, we would fight and live another day. Now, they just want to shoot, shoot, shoot. For what? Why?"
Murray was one of the youngest victims of homicide last year. In all, 22 people between the ages of 13-19 were killed in Indianapolis in 2016.
If you have any information about the murders of Jaylan Murray, Anthony Hughes Jr. or any other victim of a homicide, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. Your call may be made anonymously.