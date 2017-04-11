Leader of huge Greenwood-based drug ring found guilty in federal court

INDIANAPOLIS -- The leader of a drug-trafficking ring that operated on Indianapolis’ northwest side and in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood was found guilty in federal court on Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said Geraldo Colon, 48, was the third distributor found guilty as part of "Operation Family Ties." Colon was involved with an organization that brought hundreds of pounds of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine to Indianapolis.

The investigation began in May 2014 after law enforcement officials learned that large quantities of narcotics were being shipped to Greenwood from Phoenix, Arizona. The drugs were then moved to the Muebleria Luz Furniture Store on Indianapolis’ northwest side where Colon would distribute them to various Indianapolis-based drug traffickers.

Multiple search warrants netted 24 firearms, over $4.5 million in cash, 9.5 kilograms of heroin, over 21 kilograms of cocaine and 22 kilograms of methamphetamine. A significant portion of the drugs were being distributed on the northwest side of Indianapolis as well as the in Butler-Tarkington neighborhood.

“The negative impact this organization had on the lives and families of Indianapolis is un-measurable, yet devastating,” said IMPD Chief Bryan Roach. “I am thankful for the good work and passion all the detectives working in collaboration with our federal partners who continue to pursue these types of crimes and criminals to change lives and make Indianapolis a safer place.”

Colon was one of 20 federal defendants charged as part of “Operation Family Ties.”

Daniel Stewart was sentenced to life without parole in November 2016 and Wade Havvard was sentenced to 31 years in May 2016.

Colon faces a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing date has not been set.

“Working together with our law enforcement partners, IRS Criminal Investigations has done what it does best… we follow the money,” said IRS Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge James Robnett. “We follow the money trail to financially disrupt and dismantle significant narcotics trafficking organizations victimizing our taxpayers. Our actions demonstrate our collective efforts to continue to enforce the law and ensure our communities and neighborhoods are safe.”

