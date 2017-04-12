Owen Valley Middle School wrestling team manager sexted 14-year-old student, police say

SPENCER, Ind. -- Owen County prosecutors have charged a middle school wrestling team manager of sending sexual pictures and texts to an eighth grade student.

Indiana State Police were alerted in late February to the possibility of an inappropriate relationship between a 14-year-old student at Owen Valley Middle School and a 24-year-old woman named Eva Wright, who was serving as the manager for the middle school's wrestling team.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police had obtained the student's cellphone and found pictures of Wright that were "sexual in nature" on it, in addition to an explicit picture of the student sent to Wright.

Police also discovered 516 text messages between the student and Wright over the period from Feb. 20 – Feb. 23, 2017. In the text messages, Wright allegedly told the student he needed to hide the pictures she sent him.

According to investigators, the messages between Wright and the student showed that they "were looking forward to engaging in sex at the school during wrestling practice if they could both get away from the others at practice."

The pair also allegedly discussed kissing each other at practice.

In an interview with police, Wright reportedly admitted to the relationship with the student, saying she "did not feel very attractive and was suffering from low self-esteem and that she was craving attention she wasn't getting at home."

Wright told police she had no communications with other wrestlers on the team outside the topic of wrestling. She said she only kissed the 14-year-old student on time at school and that there was never any sexual contact.

Wright faces charges of child solicitation and possession of child pornography.