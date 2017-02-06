INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side early Monday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called to the area of East Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting just before 5 p.m.

When they arrived they found two people suffering form gunshot wounds.

#IMPDNOW: Detectives investigating incident where two people were shot on E Hanna Ave. IMPD PIO responding for further. #Media — IMPD (@IMPD_News) February 6, 2017

Their conditions and identity have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.