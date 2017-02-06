Light fog
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side early Monday evening.
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called to the area of East Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting just before 5 p.m.
When they arrived they found two people suffering form gunshot wounds.
#IMPDNOW: Detectives investigating incident where two people were shot on E Hanna Ave. IMPD PIO responding for further. #Media
Their conditions and identity have not been released.
Police have not said what may have led to the shooting.
This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.