Two injured in shooting on Indianapolis' south side

Katie Cox
5:17 PM, Feb 6, 2017
3 mins ago
Cox, Katie
INDIANAPOLIS -- Two people were injured in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side early Monday evening. 

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were called to the area of East Hanna Avenue for a reported shooting just before 5 p.m. 

When they arrived they found two people suffering form gunshot wounds. 

Their conditions and identity have not been released.

Police have not said what may have led to the shooting. 

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available. 

