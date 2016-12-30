Man dies after being shot multiple times while riding bike on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man who was shot multiple times while riding his bike has died, according to police.

Officers were called to the area of 29th Street and Talbot Street for a reported shooting.

They found a man in an alleyway, lying next to a bicycle. The man was in his 20's and had been shot multiple times, according to police.

That man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Eskenazi hospital where he later died.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.