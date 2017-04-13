PD: Man who crashed into Alexandria pipeline had a BAC nearly three times the legal limit

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. -- A man police say was driving a car when he crashed into a natural gas pipeline in Alexandria last week had a blood-alcohol level almost three times the legal limit.

The crash happened on April 6 near the 1200 block of West Washington Street and caused a natural gas fire with flames shooting 30-40 feet into the air and evacuations for a half mile radius around the scene.

Cody Vaughn, 25, and a two-year-old in the car were taken to the hospital in serious condition. Another child in the car and the other adult passenger were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to his arrest citation, Vaughn had a BAC of .23 percent which is nearly three times the legal limit of .08 percent in Indiana. He also tested positive for marijuana.

The passenger told police that she had been drinking "alcoholic beverages" containing Captain Morgan with Vaughn before the crash and that Vaughn was driving "too fast."

Police say Vaughn left the hospital without being released but was arrested without incident at his home.

Vaughn is charged with driving while intoxicated with serious injury and driving while suspended.

