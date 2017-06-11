PD: Muncie man bites Indiana Conservation Officer after he attempted to flee following traffic stop

MUNCIE, Ind. -- A Muncie man who bit an Indiana Conservation Officer after he attempted to flee following a traffic stop was arrested on multiple charges.

Conservation Officers Jordan Brand and Rhett Braun say they saw Eddie Vance, 57, driving a moped with no license plate in the area of Jackson St. and Ohio Ave. on Friday.

Officers say Vance crashed the moped and fled on foot after they turned on their emergency lights and sirens to try and pull him over.

Once they caught up with him, officers say Vance fought with them and bit one of them. They used a Taser on Vance twice with no effect.

Two anonymous citizens stepped in and helped the officers finally subdue Vance.

Officers say Vance had cocaine and heroin on him.

Vance suffered minor scrapes but was taken to the hospital to be checked out and for a blood draw before being booked into the Delaware County Jail.

Vance is facing preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possession of heroin. He also had nine active warrants.

