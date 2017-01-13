PD: Thief skims prosecutor's office credit card, buys thousands in merchandise

Victoria T. Davis
1:41 PM, Jan 13, 2017
2:23 PM, Jan 13, 2017

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card was skimmed in December and police are looking to catch the alleged suspect.

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card was skimmed in December and police are looking to catch the alleged suspect.

Officials with the prosecutor’s office said the card was skimmed December 6, 2016 and the following day a black male used a cloned card to purchase items from Speedway Gas Stations, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and several other businesses in Marion County, totaling thousands of dollars.

The suspect was wearing a red hat, red coat and chain, as pictured above.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Those who submit tips directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000. 

