PD: Thief skims prosecutor's office credit card, buys thousands in merchandise

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:59PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne

Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox

Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 16 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren

Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:27AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo

Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo