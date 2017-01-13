PD: Thief skims prosecutor's office credit card, buys thousands in merchandise

Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Johnson, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 14 at 3:27AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Daviess, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:26AM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, Decatur, Delaware, Fountain, Greene, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Madison, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Montgomery, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Randolph, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 3:59PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:42PM EST expiring January 17 at 10:00AM EST in effect for: Daviess, Greene, Knox
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 16 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:27AM EST in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 13 at 12:58PM EST expiring January 15 at 10:00PM EST in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 13 at 10:06AM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Union, Wayne
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
Flood Warning issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 14 at 8:30PM EST in effect for: Cass, Kosciusko, Miami, Wabash, Whitley
Freezing Rain Advisory issued January 12 at 9:09PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Boone, Carroll, Clinton, Delaware, Fountain, Hamilton, Howard, Madison, Montgomery, Randolph, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Warren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:10PM EST expiring January 14 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Bartholomew, Brown, Clay, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Knox, Lawrence, Marion, Martin, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan, Vermillion, Vigo
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office credit card was skimmed in December and police are looking to catch the alleged suspect.
Officials with the prosecutor’s office said the card was skimmed December 6, 2016 and the following day a black male used a cloned card to purchase items from Speedway Gas Stations, O’Reilly Auto Parts, and several other businesses in Marion County, totaling thousands of dollars.
The suspect was wearing a red hat, red coat and chain, as pictured above.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS. Those who submit tips directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.