PD: Two pipe bombs found outside Muncie taxi business

MUNCIE, Ind. – Two small active pipe bombs were found near a Muncie business Thursday morning, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies said the bombs were found in a small wooden box shortly before 11 a.m. near PDQ Taxi at 200 S. Madison Street.

The bombs were safely deactivated, according to deputies and the Muncie Police Department will continue to investigate the case.

Officers said they will serve a search warrant at 2108 n. Ault Avenue.

If you have any information on this incident, call police at (765) 747-4838.