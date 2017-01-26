PD: Man, woman dead after shooting on Indy's southwest side

Katie Cox
8:18 PM, Jan 25, 2017
INDIANAPOLIS -- A man and a woman are dead after a shooting on Indianapolis' southwest side.

Police were called to a home on the 3000 block of West Morris Street just before 8 p.m. Wednesday evening. 

Police say a two-year-old girl was also inside the home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed.  

Police are not looking for a shooter at this time and believe there is no threat to the public. 

Police do not know how the man and woman are related, their identities have not been released. 

