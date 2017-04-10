INDIANAPOLIS -- A juvenile was found shot dead on Indianapolis' west side Monday morning.

Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say the body of the juvenile male was found in an alley around 8:30 a.m., in the 900 block of 35th Street.

"I'm very concerned," Mark Trammell said. "I've been living in this area for about 50-some years.It's just busy. For some reason, you do hear shots around here a lot."

People in the area say they heard gunshots around 3 a.m. but didn't call police until the body was found hours later.

The juvenile has not been identified.