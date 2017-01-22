Person in critical condition after northeast side shooting

Clear
Indianapolis police said information on a possible suspect has not been released.
INDIANAPOLIS – A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting happened on the city’s northeast side Saturday night.
Indianapolis police said they are gathering clues to track down the suspect after the shooting occurred in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street, near 38th Street and Keystone Avenue.
Officers have not released any information on a possible suspect.
If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.