Man shot, killed while answering knock at door

INDIANAPOLIS -- A man was shot and killed late Wednesday night on the city's east side.
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Gladstone Avenue around around midnight Thursday morning for a report of a person down.
Police found a 48-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the victim was answering a knock at the door when he was shot and killed.
This marks Indianapolis' 145th homicide of 2016, tying the record set in 2015.
Witnesses told police two people ran south from the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.