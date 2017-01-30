Person shot on Fall Creek Parkway

Mostly clear
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was shot Monday afternoon on Fall Creek Parkway.
The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of 23rd Street and Fall Creek Parkway.
Police say the person was in a truck at the time.
The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
#Breaking: One person shot, critical condition, being transported to Methodist. IMPD PIO responding for further info. #Media— IMPD (@IMPD_News) January 30, 2017
