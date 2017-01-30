Person shot on Fall Creek Parkway

Matt McKinney
1:09 PM, Jan 30, 2017
60 mins ago
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was shot Monday afternoon on Fall Creek Parkway.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m., near the intersection of 23rd Street and Fall Creek Parkway.

Police say the person was in a truck at the time.

The person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

