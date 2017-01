Pizza delivery driver robbed, carjacked on Indianapolis' north side, Dominoes offers $4,000 reward

INDIANAPOLIS -- A pizza delivery driver who was robbed and carjacked on Indianapolis’ north side hopes that by sharing her story, she can help others from becoming a victim.

Christina Gaines is a delivery driver for Dominoes. She it started out as a typical delivery of pizza and breadsticks to a home on 23rd street near Guilford Tuesday night.

But when she arrived, that quickly changed.

“I parked my car, get out, go to deliver the pizza. [They] bum rushed me – pushed me back into the car,” said Gaines.

Gaines said two men in their early to mid-20s shoved her into the back seat and held a knife to her as they demanded all of her money. She tried to fight back.

“I kicked one of the guys in the chest and I closed the back door,” said Christina.

The two men eventually pushed her back out of her Hyundai Sonata, stealing it, her cell phone and $400 in cash that she had with her.

“I have bruises all up and down my body, I was trying to do is pay my bills,” she said. “I pray this never happens to anyone else.”

Christina said she won’t be quitting her job, but she’s warning other drivers to be cautious and if you feel like you’re in danger, leave.

“Be safe. Know your surroundings at all times. If it’s dark and sketchy, get out of there,” said Christina.

Dominoes are offering a $4,000 reward for anyone who provides a tip that leads to an arrest or conviction in the case.