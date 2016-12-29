Police: 16-year-old boy arrested for sexual assault of two women

INDIANAPOLIS -- A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning after police say he sexually assaulted one female and abducted another at gunpoint.

Officers were called to an extended stay hotel in the 8000 block of Bash Street on Indianapolis' northeast side around 6 a.m. for a disturbance.

The clerk said the hotel security guard had called for help from the third floor.

Officers went to the third floor and said they found a female victim who'd been sexually assaulted by an armed 16-year-old boy. Police said the victim told them she called the boy to the hotel.

The security guard was missing, so police put out a description of her vehicle.

It was spotted near Shadeland Avenue and then was pulled over near 34th Street and Arlington Avenue.

Officers said the 16-year-old was arrested without incident after they found him the car with a gun and the security guard.

Police said they believe the boy abducted the guard to take her to ATMs and force her to withdraw money.

This is a Breaking News story. It will be updated as we get more information.