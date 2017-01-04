Police: 3-year-old boy may have shot his 5-year-old sister

Audra Levy
7:42 PM, Jan 3, 2017
3 hours ago

The 5-year-old girl was shot on Saturday at a home near 42nd and north Mitthoeffer on Indianapolis' northeast side

WRTV
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

INDIANAPOLIS – A 3-year-old boy may have been the one who shot his 5-year-old sister last Saturday, according the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

The shooting took place in an upstairs apartment in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive on Indianapolis' northeast side.

Police are investigating the possibility that the boy fired the gun while his mother was in another room.

The girl remains in critical condition at Riley Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top