Police: 3-year-old boy may have shot his 5-year-old sister

The 5-year-old girl was shot on Saturday at a home near 42nd and north Mitthoeffer on Indianapolis' northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS – A 3-year-old boy may have been the one who shot his 5-year-old sister last Saturday, according the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
The shooting took place in an upstairs apartment in the 4000 block of Newburgh Drive on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Police are investigating the possibility that the boy fired the gun while his mother was in another room.
The girl remains in critical condition at Riley Children’s Hospital.