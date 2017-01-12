Police chase turns into SWAT situation on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS -- A police chase that began downtown ended as a SWAT situation on Indianapolis' southeast side.

Police arrested one man and detained another Thursday morning from a house in the 2600 block of S. Walcott Street.

The incident began when police chased a man who was driving the wrong way on Illinois Street downtown around 1:30 a.m.

Police say he made it back to his house on Walcott Street. A SWAT team was called to the scene when police found out he had rifles in the house.

Negotiators tried to communicate with him, but he didn't initially respond.

Police saw him through a window flushing items down the toilet. They suspect the items were drugs.

At about 4:30 a.m., the officers obtained a warrant to enter the house, but were waiting to see if he'll leave on his own.

At 5:30 a.m., the man and another person were detained. The relationship between the two people is unclear.