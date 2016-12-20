Police find man hiding in trash can after chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The suspect in a police chase was found hiding in an empty trash can in Columbus, Indiana Monday afternoon.

The chase began around 1:30 p.m. when a Columbus police officer saw a Chevy Cavalier being driven aggressively. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.

The driver, later identified as Steven Burton, 39, went across a raised median, pulled into an apartment complex, then got out of his car and ran.

Police say he was found hiding in an empty trash can behind a house in the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Burton faces the following preliminary charges:

Previous warrants for failure to appear on criminal mischief and petition to revoke on failure to comply on resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and criminal recklessness

Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle

Resisting law enforcement on foot

Criminal recklessness with a vehicle

Driving while suspended (prior conviction)

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Leaving the scene of an accident

Burton's passenger, Natasha Carr, was remanded on a preliminary charge of false informing.