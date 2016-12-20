Police find man hiding in trash can after chase

Cloudy
COLUMBUS, Ind. -- The suspect in a police chase was found hiding in an empty trash can in Columbus, Indiana Monday afternoon.
The chase began around 1:30 p.m. when a Columbus police officer saw a Chevy Cavalier being driven aggressively. The officer tried to stop the car, but the driver sped off.
The driver, later identified as Steven Burton, 39, went across a raised median, pulled into an apartment complex, then got out of his car and ran.
Police say he was found hiding in an empty trash can behind a house in the 2600 block of 12th Street.
Burton faces the following preliminary charges:
Burton's passenger, Natasha Carr, was remanded on a preliminary charge of false informing.