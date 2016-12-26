LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police are still trying to figure out how a man who was at a party in Fishers was later found dead in a vehicle in Lawrence.

The man's body was found around 11 p.m. Saturday night just south of 75th Street near the Marion-Hancock County line.

Police say the victim, Gerald Edwards, 42, of Indianapolis, had stab wounds.

People who were at the party in Fishers told investigators that there was nothing unusual when Edwards left.

Authorities believe Edwards was hurt in a fight and someone drove him to the area where he was found.

An autopsy is expected to be complete Monday.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.