Police: Greenfield mother arrested after she hit her sons because they unwrapped Christmas presents

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. -- A Greenfield mother was arrested after police say she hit her 7 and 9-year-old sons because they broke into her room and unwrapped Christmas presents.

According to court documents, the boys' older sister left their home on the morning of December 18. When she returned, she heard the boys crying and they sounded like they were in pain.

The girl told officers that her mother, Sascha Collins, 36, was stomping around the house. Collins said her sons got into her room and unwrapped the Christmas presents she bought for them the night before.

The court documents state that the girl saw marks on her brothers, so she put them into a car and left.

She told police that her mother is an alcoholic who may have been drunk from the night before. She told them she's afraid of her mom.

According to court documents, the boys told officers that they did get into the Christmas presents and that their mom "threw them around" and hit them with a belt.

Police went to the home and arrested Collins. Officers say Collins told them she "lost it" when she woke up and saw every Christmas present open.

Collins is facing preliminary felony domestic battery charges.