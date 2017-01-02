Police: 'Highly intoxicated' man fatally shot girlfriend's donkey

INDIANAPOLIS -- A northern Indiana woman's pet donkey was killed Sunday when her boyfriend allegedly shot it in the head during an argument.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office was called to the 8600 block of North Wilhelm Road shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday for a reported domestic disturbance.

Deputies arrived to find a male and female intoxicated and arguing. The female told deputies that she had been physically battered by her boyfriend, 50-year-old Olvydas Abromavieius, of Union Pier, Michigan, who she was arguing with.

While on scene, deputies learned that the woman's 5-year-old pet donkey "Jack" had been shot in the head near the left eye.

Before veterinary help could arrive, the donkey died of its injuries.

Abromavieius was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and animal cruelty. He was initially transported to La Porte Hospital due to his high level of intoxication – doctors determined his blood alcohol content to be .30 percent.

Abromavieius was then booked into the La Porte County Jail, and then released on a $1,505 cash bond. He was schedule to appear in La Porte Superior Court at 1 p.m. Tuesday.