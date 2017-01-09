Police: Logansport woman repeatedly stabbed man with knife

Jordan Fischer
1:32 PM, Jan 9, 2017

Luanne Graves, 57 (Cass County Jail)

LOGANSPORT, Ind. -- A Logansport woman faces attempted murder charges for allegedly stabbing a man multiple times at her home Saturday night.

Police say 57-year-old Luanne Graves repeatedly stabbed 46-year-old Christiaan McDonnel in the shoulder at her home on the 1700 block of East Broadway Street in Logansport.

McDonnel was transported by air ambulance to a Fort Wayne hospital, and has since been released.

Graves was taken into custody on preliminary charges of attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery and recklessness with a deadly weapon.

As of Sunday, Graves was being held at the Cass County Jail.  

