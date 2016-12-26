Police: Man arrested in connection with string of business burglaries in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. -- A man was arrested Sunday in connection with a string of business burglaries in Shelbyville. according to the Shelby County Prosecutor's Office.

A Shelbyville police officer saw Anthony Murphy, 46, outside his apartment building early Christmas morning and noted that Murphy looked like the suspect in a string of recent burglaries.

Murphy was detained for questioning while a search warrant was obtained for his apartment.

The Shelby County Prosecutor says several items were found in Murphy's home that were allegedly stolen from several different businesses.

When questioned, police say Murphy told them he needed the money because he'd been fired from a job recently.

Murphy is in the Shelby County Jail.