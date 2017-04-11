Police: Man drove around Indiana for hours with overdose victim in car

WINCHESTER, Ind. -- An Indiana man was arrested after police say he drove around for hours with an overdose victim in his car.

A detective with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was called to the Jay County Hospital on April 5 at about 6:15 p.m. The hospital had received a body of a woman.

The detective learned the woman was brought to the hospital by Ryan Fisher of Winchester, Indiana.

Fisher told police he was with the woman, identified as Angela Moore, at a pond in Randolph County when she overdosed at about 10 p.m. on April 4. Fisher told police he tried CPR for about three hours, but couldn't revive her.

He said he didn't know what to do, so he drove around all night and through the day with Moore's body in the backseat of his car until he went to the Jay County Hospital at 5 p.m.

Fisher faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent causing death.