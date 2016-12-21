Police: Woman hits IMPD car, runs away with baby

Cloudy
INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was apprehended by police Wednesday morning following a crash involving an Indianapolis police officer.
The crash happened around 6 a.m., near the intersection of 38th Street and Harvest Avenue, on Indianapolis' northeast side.
Police say an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was heading east on 38th Street, responding to an alarm when he was struck by a red SUV.
#BREAKING: 1 in custody after officer-involved crash on 38th St. & Harvest Rd. @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/eEOnp2HtAH— Eric Cox (@EricRTV6) December 21, 2016
The crash sent the IMPD car across the westbound lanes and onto the curb. The officer is OK.
The woman behind the wheel of the SUV got out and tried running away with a baby in her arms.
She was caught and arrested while trying to run to her mother's house. Both she and the baby are fine.
The woman has been charged with driving with a suspended license and other priors.
Both vehicles are totaled, police say.