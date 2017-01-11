Plainfield Police: Man says he set fire to try to kill his mother

Audra Levy
12:51 PM, Jan 11, 2017
33 mins ago

Caleb Cain, 25, charged with arson and attempted murder according to Plainfield police

Plainfield Police
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. -- A man admitted that he set fire to his mother's house to try and kill her, according to Plainfield police.

Officers responded to a report of a possible arson shortly before 5 a.m. on December 28 at 10768 Zimmerman Lane in Plainfield.

The fire was put out before police arrived, but they found a half-empty gas can in the driveway and gasoline was poured directly on the home. The front door and porch area of the house had been damaged.

Detectives say they determined that the son of the homeowner, Caleb Cain, 25, from Indianapolis, was a possible suspect.

Cain was interviewed on January 6, at which time detectives say they got a full confession.

Detectives say Cain admitted he set the fire at his mother's home and also admitted his desire for his mom to die in the fire.

Cain is charged with arson and attempted murder.

 

 

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top